Victoria Ann McGuire

May 26, 1952—Dec. 23, 2022

MADISON—Vicki McGuire, age 70, unexpectedly passed from recently being diagnosed with reoccurring cancer on Friday, December 23, 2022, at UW hospital.

Vicki was born on May 26, 1952, to Dale and Doloris McGuire and was the oldest of six children. Vicki attended MATC and then started her work career at First Wisconsin National Bank as a Data Entry Specialist. From there she worked at UW Health as a Switchboard Operator until she retired in 2017. Vicki enjoyed many trips with her partner Richard DeWeese to a Colorado sheep farm, as well as going to Mexico, going to their cabin, and camping many years with friends. She enjoyed watching the Badgers and Packers, bowling, crocheting, knitting, and quilting. She loved going to the quilt shops with her sister Connie. They had lots of laughs together always coming home with a new project. Vicki’s motto was “You could never have too many projects.”

Those who knew Vicki knew she had a kind and generous heart, always had a smile and was ready to help in any way she could. She loved being around friends and family.

Vicki is survived by her loving partner, Richard DeWeese; sisters: Connie (Joe) Weber, Becki (Gerry) Aide, Julie (Pat) Bomkamp; brothers: Steve (Joan) McGuire and Tony (Susan) McGuire; nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, especially: Christian, Levi, and Finn, whom she loved dearly.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents; and her dogs: Bear and Reilly, who were her best furry friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will take place on Friday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be held at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Westport, WI.

