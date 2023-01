Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Trinity Parish St. Michaels Dane. Friends may call at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home on Monday, Januar 30, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friends may also call at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.