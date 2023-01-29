May 9, 1933—Jan. 22, 2023

DANE—Victor P. Statz, age 89, of Dane, WI, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sauk Prairie Hospital. He was born on May 9, 1933, to John and Margaret (Karls) Statz, one of 13 children in his family.

Victor completed the 8th grade before starting work as a farm hand. His Dad passed a love of wood and carpentry to Vic. He used that interest as a Journeyman Carpenter with Findorff in Madison. In 1956, he joined the Navy and served two years of active duty including 13 months on the USS Lewis Destroyer Escort 535. His time serving his country as a Machinist Mate Petty Officer made Vic very proud. He often spoke about seeing many parts of the world and earned his GED and completed two years of college credit while on the ship.

After returning from the Navy, he met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Kalscheuer during a Dance at Turner Hall in Madison. They were united in marriage on June 23, 1959, at St. John the Baptist Church in Waunakee. Vic built their first and second home, both on West Street in Dane, where they lived for 63 years of marriage.

Victor started his first company, Dane Concrete pouring basements in the Madison area. He then purchased the lumber yard in Dane and started Dane Lumber. Together, Vic and Shirley grew the business and raised their family. They spent family weekends camping, fishing, boating, visiting relatives and took memorable family vacations out west. In the later years, Vic and Shirley traveled around the US and Europe and attended reunions with his fellow Naval comrades of the USS Lewis. Vic was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved playing euchre and bowling with his buddies.

He is survived by his loving wife and business partner, Shirley; daughters: Linda (Randy) Patrick, Nancy Haag, Ann (Mike) Douma; and son, Bill (Lori) Statz. Grandchildren: Adam (Tara) Fell, Amy (Matt) Fink, Abigail (Kevin) Davis, Gwendolyn Haag, Chloe (Corbin) Kutella, Elliot Statz, Taylor and Bryce Douma; and a step-grandson, Randy Patrick Jr. His very special great-grandchildren: Colton and Kane Fink, Ava and Ella Fell, Cole and Caroline Davis. Family was everything to Vic and he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him so much joy.

He is further survived by his brothers: Robert (Henrietta), John (Bambi), Ronald (Cheryl), and Kenneth (Joyce) Statz; his sister: Marilyn Hurtgen; sisters-in-law: Annabelle Bowar, Theresa Kalscheuer, Rosie (Silvin) Kurt; and many nieces and nephews. Vic was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, John and Elizabeth Kalscheuer; his siblings: Hilary (Celine), Elaine (Leonard) Ziegler, Philip (Irene), Betty (Joseph) Endres, Sylvester, Judine (Bill) Wood and David (Darlene); brothers-in-law: John Hurtgen, Kenneth and Gilbert (Vange) Kalscheuer, Willie Bowar; sister-in-law, Beatrice (Ed) Bollig.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Blessed Trinity Parish St. Michael’s Dane. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Winn-Cress Funeral Home in Waunakee from 4:00—7:00 PM and also Tuesday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of services. Burial with military honors at St. Michael’s Cemetery and a church luncheon following the services.

We would like to thank Victor’’ very special caregivers at home and at Haven Hills along with the staff at Sauk Prairie Hospital and Agrace Hospice for the care, respect and love they provided.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Highway Q

Waunakee, WI