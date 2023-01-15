Feb. 10, 1940 – Dec. 22, 2022

MADISON — Victor J. Ninneman, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, with his wife Gloria by his side at St. Mary’s Hospital. Vic was born in Lime Ridge, Wis., on February 10, 1940, and married his beloved wife, Gloria of 61 years on August 19, 1961.

Vic was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) seven years ago and fought every day to continue to live life to its fullest.

Vic left behind his beloved wife, Gloria; son, Douglas (Sue) of Mauston; grandchildren: Cale Ninneman (Mauston) and Jacob (Alysa) of Madison; great-granddaughter, Lennon; and sister, Jean (John) Ayer of Brookfield.

Vic was a devoted husband and father. He loved spending time with family and going out to eat, which was one of his favorite things to do. One of his favorite places to go was Paisan’s, the spicy cheese bread, with extra hot spices on top of that and the pizza too! He loved the outdoors and spending time with his son. They were avid hunters and enjoyed fishing together. They also enjoyed snowmobiling. Vic showed Doug all his “tricks” on the snowmobile, which have now been passed down to Cale. In addition, we can’t forget about the lawn and garden, he took pride in both, which always looked immaculate.

Owning a Gold Wing, for 25 years, was his pride and joy. He and Gloria loved traveling, in fact they traveled all providences of Canada, 49 states, which included Alaska — on their Gold Wing! The trip to Alaska, with friends Bob and Sue, was their favorite trip.

He worked as a Body Shop Team Leader for John Zimbrick in Madison for 40 years. After retirement he enjoyed helping Jim Koch on his farm and traveling to casinos with Gloria and Jenifer. They enjoyed traveling to Fort Myers Beach and spending time in the Casinos and sitting back and enjoying the warm weather.

Vic excelled in everything he did and would often put his projects aside to extend a helping hand to others, often referred to as McGyver!

Vic is preceded in death by his daughter, Jenifer (Ninneman) Yaroch (January 12, 2022); his mother, father, stepfather, brother, sister and many other family members.

When you think of Vic, celebrate the good memories you have. Through memories, the ones we love live in our hearts forever.

Celebration of Life will be held on February 4, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Roadside Grill, 6317 Rostad Drive in Windsor.

