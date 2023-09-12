Victor Dean Tomlinson

June 10, 1932 - Sept. 9, 2023

POYNETTE - Victor Dean Tomlinson "Vic" of Poynette, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at the age of 91. Vic was born on June 10, 1932, in Poynette, Wisconsin, the youngest son of Cecil and Marie (Kaschinske) Tomlinson.

After graduating from Poynette High School, Vic volunteered as a fireman for the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Dept, as his father had, and did so for over 20 years. Vic, along with his brothers and friends, went to work for Red Dot in Madison, where he worked for many years. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and served in the Fourth Platoon, Company D, 48th Armored Infantry Battalion, C.C.B. and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War until 1955. He married Jacquelyn "Jackie" Elsing on November 3, 1956, and they were together for an amazing 66 years. He worked in Portage, distributing beer for Frank's Distributing (Budweiser) and Pabst Bottling Co. Later in life he worked at Research Products.

Vic was a natural talent, playing football, basketball and baseball in his high school years. He played for the Poynette Home Talent Baseball Team along with his brothers, Cal and Phil. He was part of the team that won the Home Talent League Title in 1963. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. Vic enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends. He was a quiet and modest man.

Vic is survived by his wife, Jackie; his son, Danny (Peggy) Tomlinson, Poynette, daughter, Tamra Tomlinson, De Forest, son, Gordy (Dawn) Woodard, Poynette; four grandchildren, Angela (Mike) Schulz, Sussex, Raschel (Reese) Tomlinson, Pewaukee, Derek (Josie Linde) Benzine, De Forest, Tyler (Kelsey) Benzine, Madison; seven great grandchildren, Annalise, Lily, Sage, Charlotte, Emmeline, Hadley, and Adrienne; and many near relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ethel (Max) Steckel, Milwaukee and Marjorie (Paul) Morauske, Fall River, brothers, Maynard (Dixie)Tomlinson, Calvin (Rose) Tomlinson, Phillip (Elsa) Tomlinson, all of Poynette, and his grandson, Kyle Tomlinson, Poynette.

Visitation will be held at the Village of Poynette Banquet Hall on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. Burial at Hillside Cemetery to follow with Military Honors. Then a Luncheon will be served at the Village of Poynette Banquet Hall.

Vic struggled with Dementia for the last few years of his life. The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace, Tivoli, Generations Hospice and At Home Again for their compassion in Vic's final days.

The Pflanz Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage/Poynette is assisting the family.