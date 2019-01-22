COLUMBUS - Shirley A. Vick, age 83, died on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at the Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. She was the beloved wife of Norman D. Vick Sr.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at ST. JOHN'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Doylestown. The Rev. Tim Gumm will officiate. Interment will be in the Hampden Cemetery, Town of Hampden. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus, and from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Columbia County Chapter. A special thanks to the nurses and staff at Columbia Health Care Center for their outstanding care.