LANCASTER - Oliver Karl Vick, age 88, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Edenbrook of Platteville. A longtime pastor in Lancaster, he was the surprise fourth child of Albert and Minnie Vick, born 13 years after the youngest of his brothers, Ernest, Alvin and Mike. Raised in Spring Grove, Minn., he graduated from Minnehaha Academy and Augsburg College in Minneapolis, and Bethel Seminary. Oliver wed Marie Margaret Karn on Aug. 25, 1954. His first parish was the Evangelical Free Church in Freedhem, Minn., and after being ordained in the LCA (now ELCA), he served parishes in Lake Bronson, Minn., then Lancaster, Lake Nebagamon and Five Points, Wis., and retired in 1995.
Ollie is survived by sons, William, Karl (Stacy Sullivan) and Paul Vick; grandchildren, Nathaniel and Sophia Vick; and many nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents and his brothers, Oliver was preceded in death by his wife, Marie, on Feb. 21, 1992.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH in Lancaster. Private family burial will be at a later date. Family and friends may call on Monday, March 25, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
In lieu of plants and flowers, the family suggests memorials be offered to the American Heart Association. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with his care. For online condolences, visit www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.