MADISON—Timothy James “Tim” Veserat, age 53, of Madison, passed away on Monday, July 30, 2018, at his home. He was born on Feb. 10, 1965, in Madison, the son of Francis and Caroline Veserat. Tim is survived by his children, Randal and Josephine Veserat; brothers, Mike (Jeryn) Veserat, and John (Susan) Veserat; and sister, Jean (Cannie) Ware. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Thomas Veserat.
A Celebration of Tim’s Life will be held at ONEIDA PARK, on Tecumseh Ave., Monona, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420