Try 1 month for 99¢

BLOOM CITY - Erma Vesely, age 101, of Bloom City, died on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the Zimmerman Nursing Home in Reedsburg, Wis.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Richland Center. Burial will be in the Czech National Cemetery in Yuba at a later date. Friends may call at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Vesely, Erma
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.