BLOOM CITY - Erma Vesely, age 101, of Bloom City, died on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, at the Zimmerman Nursing Home in Reedsburg, Wis.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Richland Center. Burial will be in the Czech National Cemetery in Yuba at a later date. Friends may call at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.