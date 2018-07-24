MADISON—Elva Muriel Vruwink Vergeront passed away Sunday, July 22, 2018, at age of 100. She was born to Mary and Albert Vruwink Sept. 2, 1917, on a farm outside of Hammond, Wis. Elva lived on the farm until she was in the 4th grade, when she moved to the Town of Hammond with her parents and six siblings. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1935.
Elva attended River Falls State College just 15 miles from her home that fall. After three years of college she was able to start her teaching career. Later she received her degree in Elementary Education and Art by attending summer school in River Falls and in Boulder, Colorado. Elva taught elementary school for thirteen years in the cities of Clear Lake, New Richmond, Wisconsin Rapids and Watertown.
On June 19, 1948, Elva married Robert Vergeront, in Oak Park, Illinois. Robert’s work initially took them to Barron, Wis. where their three children were born. In 1957, Robert and Elva moved to the Hill Farm neighborhood in Madison where they raised their children. Elva lived in her west side Madison home for 60 years, until she moved to Attic Angel Place at age 99. Elva was very proud of her Dutch heritage. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed watching her lilies bloom throughout the summer. Elva was a talented seamstress, even sewing her daughter’s wedding dress, and she crocheted and knit sweaters, hats and mittens for everyone. Throughout her life, including up until her last year, Elva was an artist creating watercolor paintings that were displayed throughout her home.
Elva will be dearly missed by her children and their families, a son, James (Susan) Vergeront and their children, Michael Vergeront, Laura (Shelby) Anderson, Christopher (Kacie) Vergeront; a son, Thomas (Jean) Vergeront and their children, Ryan and Amy Vergeront, and a daughter, Jane (James) Tatera and their children, Kimberly (Jon) Dvorak, John (Michelle) Tatera, and Mark Tatera. Elva is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Haddie Vergeront, Pippa Anderson, Gavin and Emma Dvorak, and Abigail and Benjamin Tatera. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; five sisters and two brothers.
The family deeply thanks the compassionate staff at Attic Angel Place, for the wonderful care they provided to Elva. We also thank her friends and family for their visits to see Elva over the past two years.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, July 27, 2018, at 11 a.m., at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Visitation will be that day from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A reception will follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Elizabeth Vandenberg Vergeront Scholarship Award for 4-H Leadership (University of Wisconsin Foundation, US Bank Lock Box, P.O. Box 78807, Milwaukee WI 53278-0897), or to Covenant Presbyterian Church (326 S. Segoe Road, Madison, WI 53705) or the charity of your choice.
