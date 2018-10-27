MADISON / LAKELAND, Fla. - Barbara Ellen (Boullion) Verdonck, age 48, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 8, 2018. Barbara was born in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 10, 1969, the fourth child of James D. Boullion and Janet G. (Johnson) Boullion.
Barbara grew up in Madison and graduated from James Madison Memorial H.S. She graduated from the University of South Florida in Tampa in 1993. Barbara married Carl Verdonck in 1999 in Nassau, Bahamas.
She is survived by her loving husband, Carl D. Verdonck; mother, Janet G. Boullion; and her siblings, James A. Boullion (Janie), Waunakee, Bridgette A. (Joe) Krantz, Sparta, and Deborah E. Boullion, Fairchild, and their families; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her father, James Donald Boullion; and nephew, Jordan Charles Boullion.
A remembrance gathering will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at OLBRICH BOTANICAL GARDENS, 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison. Family and friends, contact Jim Boullion if you have questions.