ELROY - Eleanor A. Verbsky, age 89, of rural Elroy, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on April 25, 1929, to Joseph and Zdenka (Kraus) Viagelt in Richland County, and graduated from the Richland Center High School. Eleanor was united in marriage to Charles F. Verbsky Jr. on Aug. 4, 1948, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Yuba.
They dairy farmed near Elroy for many years. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, oil painting, crafts, gardening and flowers.
Charles preceded her in death on March 16, 2002. Survivors include her children, Thomas (Jeanne) Verbsky of Cross Plains and Jane (Jeffrey) Gerbitz of De Forest. In addition to her husband, Charles, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Verbsky; and brother, Jerry Viagelt.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Kendall, with Father Peter officiating. Burial will be in the Mount Vernon Cemetery in Hillsboro. Friends may call at the PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Elroy on Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.