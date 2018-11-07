MAZOMANIE—James G. Vennie III, age 71, passed away peacefully at his home in Mazomanie on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. James Gilbert Vennie III was born on Oct. 9, 1947, in Portage, the son of Robert and Dorothy (Burrows) Vennie. Growing up Jim was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Portage. He was also a member of Boy Scout Troop 70; where he flourished and received the status of an Eagle Scout. James graduated from Portage High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as a Geographical Surveyor. He received his Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree in Natural Resources and Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point.
James worked for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources throughout his career from 1978 to 2011. He loved to cross-country ski and participated in the American Birkebeiner for over 20 years. He was a member of NALMS (North American Lake Management Society) and was an advocate for healthy lakes and clean waterways. Jim enjoyed computers, fishing, canoeing, photography, traveling, and was a loving father.
James is survived by his wife, Joan (Bauer) Vennie; two daughters, Erin Beth (Jacob) Vennie-Vollrath of Saranac Lake, N.Y., and Katelyn May Vennie of Stevensville, Mont.; sisters, Sally (Roger) Dowd of Sheboygan, Linda (Robert) Leis of Washburn; his granddaughter, Anya Jade Vennie-Vollrath and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Jen Johnson officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard following the service. Inurnment will follow at Forest Cemetery in Stevens Point at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Nov. 10, 2018, from 12 noon until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, 2825 Hunters Trail, Portage, WI 53901; the Boy Scouts of America Troop 70, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage WI 53901; or NALMS, P.O. Box 5443, Madison WI 53705.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.