Venden, Steven J.

CLEARWATER, FLA. - Steven J. Venden, age 67 of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Morton, Ill., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a battle with bone cancer. He was born on June 14, 1952 in Madison, Wis. to Kenneth and Mary “Eileen” McCaulley Venden. He grew up on a dairy farm outside Hollandale, Wis. and graduated from Hollandale High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. Steve went on to obtain a zoology degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Mary McCarville in 1974, they raised two sons, Seth and Kirk.
Steve worked at Blaney Farms in Oregon, WI and then took a sales position for Morton Buildings in Dodgeville, Wis. After a successful start, Steve was promoted to regional sales manager for Morton Buildings in Gettysburg, Pa. Steve then moved to Morton, Ill. as director of sales at the home office, working beside Henry Getz for 19 years. He then worked for Homeway Homes before relocating to Florida. Steve had a passion and commitment of excellence throughout his careers. This was demonstrated by being awarded salesman of the year eight out of 10 years while working at Ferman BMW in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Steve remarried in 2003 to Laurie Gonzales, and they made their home in Florida. He loved spending time with family and friends, watching the WI Badgers and GB Packers, and hunting deer and ducks with his boys. Steve also enjoyed running and living a healthy lifestyle and drinking German Hefe beer. Steve spent much time traveling to many places around the world. He was stubborn to a flaw and refused to lose at anything.
Surviving are his wife, Laurie, of Clearwater, Fla.; sons, Seth of Highland, Wis. and Kirk (Carissa) of Morton, Ill.; stepsons, Tim (Jackie), Mike, and Nick (Kaitlin) Gonzales; and grandchildren, Olivia Venden and Alex Gonzales.
Services will be held on Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hollandale, Wis. with visitation from 9-10:30 a.m. with funeral following.