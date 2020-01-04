Venden, Steven J.

CLEARWATER, FLA. - Steven J. Venden, age 67 of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Morton, Ill., passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 after a battle with bone cancer. He was born on June 14, 1952 in Madison, Wis. to Kenneth and Mary “Eileen” McCaulley Venden. He grew up on a dairy farm outside Hollandale, Wis. and graduated from Hollandale High School where he played football, basketball, and baseball. Steve went on to obtain a zoology degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Mary McCarville in 1974, they raised two sons, Seth and Kirk.

Steve worked at Blaney Farms in Oregon, WI and then took a sales position for Morton Buildings in Dodgeville, Wis. After a successful start, Steve was promoted to regional sales manager for Morton Buildings in Gettysburg, Pa. Steve then moved to Morton, Ill. as director of sales at the home office, working beside Henry Getz for 19 years. He then worked for Homeway Homes before relocating to Florida. Steve had a passion and commitment of excellence throughout his careers. This was demonstrated by being awarded salesman of the year eight out of 10 years while working at Ferman BMW in Palm Harbor, Fla.

