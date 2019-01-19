MCFARLAND - Gary Palmer Venden, age 76, of McFarland, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on July 1, 1942, in Dodgeville, the son of Russell and Blanche (Gullick) Venden. Gary graduated from Dodgeville High School and then continued his studies at Madison Area Technical College. He married Nancy Meilke Moedinger on Nov, 17, 2010.
Gary was the devoted owner of Hydrotronics Control Company for over 30 years. He was a member of Seven Hills Sky Divers Club, Four Lakes Yacht Club, Madison Vintage Auto Club and American Legion Post No. 534 in McFarland. Gary was an avid classic car collector and enthusiast.
Gary is survived by his wife, Nancy; brother, Richard Jinkins and his family; uncle, Curt Gullick; aunt, Ann Gullick; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; and many loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Memorials may be gifted in Gary's name to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.