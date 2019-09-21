COLUMBUS—Faye L. Venden, age 98, died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus. Survivors include her three sons, Roger, Gary “Garbo” and Jeff (Deborah) all of Columbus; two daughters, Marilyn Venden and Karen Schrader (Gregg Ganta) both of Columbus; son-in-law, John Platz of Lake Geneva; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris; daughter, Linda Platz; and brother, Lloyd Johnson. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the COLUMBUS COUNTRY CLUB in Columbus. A private burial service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus United Methodist Church or UW Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
