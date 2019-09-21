COLUMBUS—Faye L. Venden, age 98, died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital, Columbus. Survivors include her three sons, Roger, Gary “Garbo” and Jeff (Deborah) all of Columbus; two daughters, Marilyn Venden and Karen Schrader (Gregg Ganta) both of Columbus; son-in-law, John Platz of Lake Geneva; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Morris; daughter, Linda Platz; and brother, Lloyd Johnson. A gathering for family and friends will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the COLUMBUS COUNTRY CLUB in Columbus. A private burial service will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to the Columbus United Methodist Church or UW Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850

To send flowers to the family of Faye Venden, please visit Tribute Store.

Jensen Funeral & Cremation

Columbus 920-623-5850

Events

Sep 29
Celebration of Life Gathering
Sunday, September 29, 2019
12:00PM-4:00PM
Columbus Country Club
301 Ingalsbe Street
Columbus, WI 53925
Order flowers for Faye's Celebration of Life Gathering
Guaranteed delivery before Faye's Celebration of Life Gathering begins.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.