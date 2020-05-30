Veloff, Raymond Douglas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Raymond Douglas Veloff, "Butch" to his family, left this earth on May 26, 2020. Ray was born on Jan. 6, 1944, to Theodore and Arlene Veloff. He will be truly missed by his family: his wife of 53 years, Judy Bender, daughters Stephanie Rae Histed (Robin) and Julie Anne Helmer (Derek), his grandchildren McKenna Rae Histed and Sebastian Robin Histed, and his brothers Dick (Nancy), Don (Shirley), James (Jann) and sisters Pat and Carol Crary (Jerry).

Ray graduated from Madison Central High School class of 1962 where he was a multi-sport athlete and senior class president. He was a member of Madison Scouts junior and senior corps and a member of the 1959 National Championship Color Guard.

Ray graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1967. He was a salesman for Gisholt Machine Company, the owner/operator of Checker Cab Company, a broker for McKy-Ellis Realtors and the president of Veloff Investment Properties. Ray owned and operated the Madison Inn Hotel and Varsity Club on the UW Campus from 1986 to 1999. Ray was an avid Badgers fan. He hosted Barry's football staff when they arrived in Madison in 1990. One of the biggest highlights of his life was being present in Pasadena to witness the first-ever Badger Rose Bowl win. He was a season ticket-holder for over 50 years and the first owner of the official Bucky plate.