Veloff, Raymond Douglas

MADISON - Raymond Douglas Veloff, "Butch" to his family, left this earth on May 26, 2020. Ray was born on Jan. 6, 1944, to Theodore and Arlene Veloff. He will be truly missed by his family: his wife of 53 years, Judy Bender, daughters Stephanie Rae Histed (Robin) and Julie Anne Helmer (Derek), his grandchildren McKenna Rae Histed and Sebastian Robin Histed, and his brothers Dick (Nancy), Don (Shirley), James (Jann) and sisters Pat and Carol Crary (Jerry).
Ray graduated from Madison Central High School class of 1962 where he was a multi-sport athlete and senior class president. He was a member of Madison Scouts junior and senior corps and a member of the 1959 National Championship Color Guard.
Ray graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1967. He was a salesman for Gisholt Machine Company, the owner/operator of Checker Cab Company, a broker for McKy-Ellis Realtors and the president of Veloff Investment Properties. Ray owned and operated the Madison Inn Hotel and Varsity Club on the UW Campus from 1986 to 1999. Ray was an avid Badgers fan. He hosted Barry's football staff when they arrived in Madison in 1990. One of the biggest highlights of his life was being present in Pasadena to witness the first-ever Badger Rose Bowl win. He was a season ticket-holder for over 50 years and the first owner of the official Bucky plate.
Ray was proudly patriotic. He was a well-known and respected collector of World War I and World War II memorabilia and weaponry. He was a personal friend of Everett Raymond Kinstler, protégé of James Montgomery Flagg, artist for the "I Want YOU!" poster. The Capital Times published an article on April 5, 1972, about Ray's extensive poster collection which included the original Uncle Sam suit. He owned an extensive bald eagle art collection by Mario F. Fernandez.
Ray owned and operated the Antique Tap in Sauk City from 1999 to 2012 when he sold it to Julie and Derek Helmer. He continued there as a bartender, accountant, advisor and social director until just last week.
Ray was commissioned an officer and proudly served his country as a First Lieutenant in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He was Company Commander of Company D, 132d SPT BN, 32d INF BDE which was considered to be one of the top units in the state.
Ray was a member of the Mendota Club, Bascom Hill Society, National Arts Club, NRA and the Republican Party.
A Celebration of Ray's Life is planned at the Antique Tap in Sauk City on Sunday, May 31, beginning at 5 p.m. All of Ray's many friends are invited to join his family to share stories until the cows come home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has created a Ray Veloff Memorial Fund.
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road, Madison
(608) 238-3434
