March 18, 1927 - Nov. 27, 2022

MADISON - Velma Joyce Grace Ritcherson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, departed this life in her home on November 27, 2022.

She was born on March 18, 1927, to Vert and Bethuel Grace in Livingston, TX. From the age of two, she was raised by her aunt and uncle, Maggie and Rodney Roberts, and was privileged to grow up in the same neighborhood as her birth parents and siblings, always maintaining close family ties with them. She came to know Christ and was baptized at an early age in Houston.

Velma Joyce graduated from Wheatly High School in Houston, TX. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Wiley College ("Home of the Great Debaters") in Marshall, TX, in 1947.

In that same year, she married her college sweetheart, Lewis H. Ritcherson, and was married to Lewis for 72 years, until his passing in 2019. The Ritchersons are the parents of two sons, grandparents of four, and great-grandparents of four.

Velma Joyce was a Madison, WI, resident for 58 years, having moved to Madison in 1966, when Lewis was recruited as an Assistant Football Coach at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Coach Ritcherson was the first African-American coach hired for any sport in the UW-System. This also thrust Velma into being the "first and/or only person of color," at the time, in many professional situations in Madison.

Prior to moving to Madison, Velma Joyce's professional work experience included serving as a high school classroom teacher in Waco, TX. In 1966, she worked in the UW-Extension as a Specialist in the Division of Community Programs, with responsibility for enhancing and expanding partnerships between the University of Wisconsin and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities. She earned a Master's Degree from the UW-Madison and retired in 1987 as an Assistant Professor in the Division of Cooperative Extension Services at the UW-Extension.

As an avid and committed volunteer and community leader, Velma Joyce's passion was to improve the quality of life, especially for young African Americans. Her active, lifelong participation in local and national organizations which focused on youth empowerment, was a testament to her dedication to this mission and passion. She was initiated in 1945, as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated at Phi Chapter, Wiley College, and she was a lifetime member and golden soror of the organization.

She was a charter member of the Kappa Psi Omega Chapter of the sorority, founded in Madison in 1976. Since 2010, the Chapter has annually awarded the "Velma J. Ritcherson Scholarship" to a deserving collegebound student. In 1988, she became a member of the Madison Metropolitan Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, an international public service organization, and was a Past-President of the local Chapter.

Velma Joyce epitomized the spirit of sisterhood and friendship in these organizations, was a master fundraiser and a guiding force and voice of reason in all of the organizations' programming and endeavors, often reminding sisters that her efforts and recommendations were "all for the cause." She will always be remembered as the "go to" person for ticket and program book ad sales, as well as for her wit and sense of humor, which was demonstrated in many ways, especially during her stints as "emcee" for door prize awards at her organizations' fundraising events.

Velma Joyce was also a Lifetime Member of the NAACP, achieved Director Emeritus status with the Madison Symphony Orchestra Board, was a member of the Madison Urban League, the Wiley College President's Club, Past Chair of the Coalition of Minority Women and a member of Heritage Congregational Church, Madison.

Among her several community awards and recognitions are the NAACP's Unsung Heroine Award and the Charles Hamilton Houston Community Service Award. Velma also enjoyed flower gardening, collecting quotes and poems, sharing articles, photos and tidbits with interested parties, and sending cards and handwritten notes to family and friends. Her legacy of friendship and thoughtfulness will long be treasured by all who knew her.

Velma Joyce Grace Ritcherson leaves to cherish her memory, sons: Lewis H. Ritcherson II (Glenn) of Ft. Worth, TX, and Roderick A. Ritcherson of Madison, WI; grandchildren: Reva Ritcherson of Houston, TX, Jerrell Ritcherson of Los Angeles, CA and Sabrie Ritcherson of Houston, TX; great-grandsons: Christian and Chase Burns (Eric) of Houston, TX, and Eli and Asai Ritcherson of Houston, TX; step-grandson, Traylon Barnes (Geri) of Ft. Worth, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and professional associates. She was the last surviving member of her generation and all remaining nieces and nephews, on both sides of the family, looked up to Aunt Velma. She became the rock of the Ritcherson and Grace families.

Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis H. Ritcherson; her birth parents, Vert and Bethuel Grace; her aunt and uncle, Maggie and Rodney Roberts; her brothers: Thomas Grace and Donald Grace; her sister, Violet Grace Lee; and her granddaughter, Ashanti Burns.

A memorial service is planned for December 9, 2022, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2019 Fisher St., Madison, WI. A family grave-side funeral service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery on December 17, 2022, in Waco, TX.

Memorials may be made to the Madison Links Scholarship Fund and/or to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in Velma Joyce Grace Ritcherson's memory.

The family would like to thank the SSM Home Health/Hospice team for their care and kindness in the completion of the circle of life.

The family has entrusted final arrangements to Foster Funeral and Cremation Services of Madison, WI.