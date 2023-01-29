Nov. 21, 1924—Jan. 24, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—Velma Ellen (Schulenburg) Hohn, age 98, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023, at New Perspective Assisted Living in Sun Prairie, WI.

She was born in the Town of Berry-Cross Plains, WI, to parents William and Alma Schulenburg on November 21, 1924. She was married to Patrick Matthew Hohn on December 28, 1943. She worked in the food service and restaurant field for many years until retirement.

Velma enjoyed playing along each day with various game shows as well as watching UW Badger games. A day never went by without reading the newspaper and her regular phone calls with her daughters and friend Phyllis Kell. Saturdays were usually spent with her girls visiting and playing cards or going for short rides to see the countryside. She also enjoyed trips to the casino to play a few of her favorite slot machines. Other players liked to play next to her since she seemed to be a “lucky charm” for them.

Velma was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick; son, Gerald; son-in-law, Terry Kell; as well as her parents and three brothers.

She is survived by her daughters: Vivian Kell and Patricia (Kenneth Nickels) Sauey; grandsons: David (Valery) Kell, Steven (Angie) Kell, Scott (Traci) Hohn, and Richard Carley; and granddaughter, Tamra (Ron) Marks; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff and caregivers at New Perspective and members of the Bristol Hospice team for their special care and support for Velma during her last days.

Velma will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, white hair, and willingness to share her opinions.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

