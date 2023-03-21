Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Peace in Platteville with Rev. Mary Ann Floerke officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is serving the family.