Velma E. (Voigts) Masbruch
PLATTEVILLE - Velma E. (Voigts) Masbruch, age 96 of Monona formerly of Platteville, died Saturday March 18, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Peace in Platteville with Rev. Mary Ann Floerke officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of services on Friday at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is serving the family.
