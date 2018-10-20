MIDDLETON—María Esther Velazco de Secchi, age 96, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at Ingleside Manor in Mount Horeb. María Esther was born in Puno, Peru, by the shores of Lake Titicaca, on July 11, 1922, the daughter of Jesus Manuel Velazco and Francisca Verástigue, the fourth of six children. On April 26, 1952, she and Sebastian Secchi were married at the church of Maria Magdalena in Lima, Peru.
A Memorial Mass will be held at SAINT BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave, Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. A Celebration of Life and luncheon in the parish dining room will take place following Mass. Her remains will then be taken to Peru so she can be laid to rest next to the love of her life, her husband Sebastian.
