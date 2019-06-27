WATERLOO - Donald J. Veith, 89 of Waterloo, Wis. passed away on June 27, 2019 at his home in Waterloo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Holy Family Parish in Waterloo. Fr. Jorge Miramontes will officiate the mass. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. till the time of mass at the church. Donald will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery following the mass. PEDERSON-NOWATKA FUNERAL HOMES is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com

