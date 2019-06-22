MADISON - Mary Lydia Veitenhans passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. After moving to Madison, Mary opened and operated her own beauty salon for over 20 years; she also worked numerous part-time jobs; her most recent being at the original Lanes Bakery. Mary enjoyed traveling and ballroom dancing; she combined both passions into one by taking numerous dance cruises. Mary was also a longtime member of the Red Hat Ladies and the Tops Club. She is survived by her brother, Joe; and sister, Ruth Ann. A memorial visitation and funeral to celebrate Mary’s life will be held on June 29, 2019 at Springs of Hope Fellowship, 901 Fremrite Drive, Monona, Wis. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral to follow. Mary will be laid to rest at St Joseph Cemetery in Appleton, Wis.
Please join us as we continue the celebration of Mary's life. There will be a dance/potluck dinner held in Mary's honor on June 30, 2019, at the Brooklyn Community Center, 102 N Rutland Ave., Brooklyn, Wis. starting at 5 p.m.