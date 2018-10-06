Try 1 month for 99¢

STOUGHTON—Roger Allen Veir, born Aug. 14, 1932, in La Crosse, died Oct. 1, 2018. He was the only child of Allen J. and Blanche D. Veir. Roger graduated from La Crosse Logan High School and the UW-Platteville. He proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Roger was employed as a mining engineer for the New Jersey Zinc Co. in Austinville, Va., eventually returning to Wisconsin to work for Vogel Bros. Building Co. for 30+ years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce; daughters, Marianne (Martin) Pilger, Diane (Jim) Bronson, Ellen (Kent) Penshorn; son, Joseph; grandchildren, Emily (Ryan) Rose and David and Carly Penshorn; cousins, David Rice and Richard and Ron Melvin.

Private services will be held at the family burial site in La Crescent, Minn. Gunderson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Roger. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

