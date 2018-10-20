MADISON—William T. Vedeges, age 77, passed away at Agrace Hospice Inpatient on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, with family by his side.
Bill enjoyed and owned, fast motorcycles and automobiles. He enjoyed discussing technical issues regarding speed related advances and handling in automotive engineering. Bill was well read and loved to travel. With his beloved wife, Norine, he traveled to Africa, Argentina, Mexico, Costa Rica, Canada, and Jamaica. Bill loved the outdoors, nature, and his animals. He restored log homes and had dreamed of building a log house in Northern Wisconsin. Bill attended the University of Chicago and then moved to Cable; after marrying the love of his life, he also resided in Madison. To his wife, Norine, Bill was her soulmate. Gentle and kind he will remain in her heart, forever.
Bill is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Vedeges; birth parents, June Mason and Raymond Vedeges; foster parents, Henry and Ellen Broggi; and his sisters, Jeanette Broggi and Mary (Harvey) Brown; children of foster parents, Pearl Weinstein, George Arnold and Kenneth Arnold; and nephews, Michael Heimberg and Matthew Brown. He is survived by his beloved wife, Norine Malinowski-Vedeges; his sister, Geraldine Heimberg; his nephews, Conrad (Ellen) Heimberg, Steven (Rizza) Heimberg, Carl (Tina) Heimberg and Jeff Vedeges; his nieces, Geraldine (Keith) Tookey and Jo Anne (Shaune) Vedeges-Pickman; and a host of great-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Gerald Malinowski, Mark Malinowski; Joyce Malinowski and his dogs, Inuit and Clara.
Many thanks to the doctors and nurses who took care of Bill through his illnesses at Meriter Hospital; Drs. McCarthy, Goldrosen, Hagen, Walaszek, and Russell; nurses, Audrey and Holley at Cardiovascular Center; and Agrace HospiceCare.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be considered to a food pantry or animal shelter of choice. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
