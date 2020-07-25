Vaughan, Therese Marie "Terri" (Perri)

NAPLES, Fla./MADISON - Therese Marie "Terri" Vaughan, née Perri, 81, of Naples, Fla., and Madison, Wis., died peacefully on July 23, 2020, following a heart attack two days prior.
Family meant everything to Terri and she will be missed immensely. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Michael Vaughan; her children Charles Vaughan (Madison, Wis.) and Susan Portland (Hinsdale, Ill.); and their spouses, Jennifer Vaughan and Michael Portland, whom she treated like her own children. She also leaves behind her four beloved grandsons, Tim and Gerry Vaughan and Kevin and Brian Portland. In addition, mourning her passing are brother-in-law Thomas Vaughan (Chicago, Ill.) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma and Joseph Perri; her siblings and their spouses, Genevieve (James) Messina, Michael (Frances) Perri, and Rosemary (Lou) Panza; and her nephew Joseph Perri.
Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church (Naples, Fla.), Saint Dunstan's Episcopal Church (Madison, Wis.), or a charity of your choosing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.