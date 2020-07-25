Vaughan, Therese Marie "Terri" (Perri)

Family meant everything to Terri and she will be missed immensely. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Michael Vaughan; her children Charles Vaughan (Madison, Wis.) and Susan Portland (Hinsdale, Ill.); and their spouses, Jennifer Vaughan and Michael Portland, whom she treated like her own children. She also leaves behind her four beloved grandsons, Tim and Gerry Vaughan and Kevin and Brian Portland. In addition, mourning her passing are brother-in-law Thomas Vaughan (Chicago, Ill.) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.