Vaubel, Heidi

MADISON - Heidi Vaubel, age 64, passed away on January 15, 2020.

Heidi grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison West (1973). She earned an Associate Degree - Fine Arts (1975) from Madison Technical College and was a proud alum of UW-Madison having earned her BS degree from the School of Education with a Major in Art (1988). Heidi worked for Abbott Labs until her retirement.

She loved to travel for both business and pleasure. Her work and travels led her to live in Colorado, Illinois, and Scottsdale, Ariz. for many years before she moved back to the Midwest and eventually back to Madison to care for her mother.

Heidi is survived by her brother, Steve, from Brooklyn, N.Y., and by many other friends, neighbors, and family members, with whom she enjoyed sharing good conversation, many laughs, and memories.

A celebration of life memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.

