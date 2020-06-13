× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Vaubel, Arlyn "Lynn" (nee Otto), age 93, passed away on October 24, 2018.

Arlyn was married to Larry Vaubel, Sr. for over 60 years until his death in 2003. They lived in Mankato, Minn., Oshkosh, Douglas, Ariz., and Greendale, before moving to Shorewood Hills in Madison, where they lived since 1963.

Family, friends, and neighbors describe Arlyn, Larry, and their three grown children, Duffy, Steve, and Heidi Vaubel, as “brilliant artists, each in their own right,” painting, drawing, jewelry design, pottery, and BATIK, which was Arlyn's area of expertise.

Arlyn was a proud alum of UW-Madison, having earned a BS-Art Education (1973), MA- Education (1975), and Master of Fine Arts (1978). Arlyn was active in the Madison area art community for most of her adult life. Upon retirement, she enjoyed travelling with Larry, especially to Arizona where (as Heidi said often) “they lit up the town!” Throughout her life, retirement, and later years, Arlyn loved gardening, and her beautiful, colorful yard was living proof of her skills.

A celebration of life memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.

