TWO RIVERS—Beverly A. Vareka, age 90, longtime resident of Two Rivers, died peacefully Tuesday night, Dec. 11, 2018, in Two Rivers. Beverly was born in Madison, on Aug. 28, 1928, to Willis and Anna (Pankratz) Graham. She was a 1946 graduate of Madison Central High School and graduated (Cum Laude) from the UW-Madison with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1950. She married her college sweetheart, Joseph J. Vareka at the end of their Junior year in college, on June 18, 1949. They were married at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Madison by Beverly’s brother, the Rev. Eugene Graham. The couple moved to Appleton in 1950 and to Two Rivers in 1967. Joseph and Beverly were parents to three exchange students over the years who each attended Two Rivers Washington High School. The couple also enjoyed many years of extensive travel, especially after Joe’s retirement. Joseph preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2011.
During Beverly’s high school and college years, she worked for People’s Fruit Market and Branch Locker Plant in Madison; and after moving to Two Rivers worked for seven years as a tax preparer with H & R Block; and twenty years as a secretary at Good Time Party Sales, a Tupperware Distributor in Two Rivers. Over the years, Beverly remained very active with many local organizations and as a community volunteer.
“All the pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed. I am now at peace forever, Safely home in heaven at last.”
Survivors include her five children: James (Barbara) Vareka of Newton, William (Susan) Vareka of Verona, Anne Vareka of Minneapolis, Jean Vareka of Manitowoc, and Mary Carolyn (James) Lowery of Appleton; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Further survived by one brother, James (Linda) Graham; two nieces, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; two sons: Joseph Michael Vareka and John Lawrence Vareka; one brother, the Rev. Eugene Graham; and a sister-in-law, Mary Hansen Wtipil.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at ST. PETER THE FISHERMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3201 Mishicot Road, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Reynebeau, with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Appleton. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Church, Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. There will be no Monday evening visitation.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Beverly’s name, or memorials can be made to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.