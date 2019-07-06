MADISON - Patsy L. Vant, age 80, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born June 22, 1939 in Oxford, Wis., to Roy and Hazel (Fenner) Vant. Patsy loved her grandnieces and nephews. She is survived by her brother, Terry (Kathy) Vant of Madison; nephews, Tony Vant of Verona and Troy (Kelly) Vant of Windsor; and four great nieces, twins – Avery and Taylor, and Payton and Paige. She is preceded in death by her parents. A private family service will be held. A special thank you to Jenny and Shelly Maley, Agrace HospiceCare and Capitol Lakes Nursing Home. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com
