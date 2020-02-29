VanDeventer, Rodney Ralph

EDGERTON - Rodney Ralph VanDeventer, 87, of Edgerton, passed away at home on Feb. 22 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Duluth, Minn., on May 13, 1932, the son of Jacob and Eva (Sunstrom) VanDeventer. He graduated from Denfeld High School in 1950 and earned his B.S. in Liberal Arts from the University of Minnesota – Duluth.
Rod served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1952-1954, earning an honorable discharge and several service medals. Rod worked in vocational rehabilitation for the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin, ending his 33-year career as a regional administrator. He was highly regarded by clients, colleagues and employees.
Rod met the love of his life, Patricia Grignon, at Denfeld High School in Duluth. They were married on Dec. 29, 1951. During their 68 years together, Rod and Pat enjoyed living on their farm, raising Arabian horses, traveling and celebrating time together with family and friends.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Vivian (Bill), Ernest (Margie), Carroll (Hal); and son-in-law, Eric. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Vikki, Michael (Penny), Gregory (Sheryl); grandchildren, Matthew, Alexis (Randy), Nicholas (Brittney), Broden (Megan); great-grandson, Colten; nieces and nephews, Polly (Bruce), Nancy (Sid), Linda (Don), Mary Lou (Tim), Larry (Brenda), Dennis (Dorothy); many other dear friends and loved ones; and his two best chocolate lab pals, Blaze and Rhuby.
A memorial service is being planned for the afternoon of May 13, 2020, at Olbrich Gardens in Madison. The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc., 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison 53711.
