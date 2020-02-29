VanDeventer, Rodney Ralph

EDGERTON - Rodney Ralph VanDeventer, 87, of Edgerton, passed away at home on Feb. 22 surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Duluth, Minn., on May 13, 1932, the son of Jacob and Eva (Sunstrom) VanDeventer. He graduated from Denfeld High School in 1950 and earned his B.S. in Liberal Arts from the University of Minnesota – Duluth.

Rod served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1952-1954, earning an honorable discharge and several service medals. Rod worked in vocational rehabilitation for the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin, ending his 33-year career as a regional administrator. He was highly regarded by clients, colleagues and employees.

Rod met the love of his life, Patricia Grignon, at Denfeld High School in Duluth. They were married on Dec. 29, 1951. During their 68 years together, Rod and Pat enjoyed living on their farm, raising Arabian horses, traveling and celebrating time together with family and friends.