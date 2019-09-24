DELAFIELD - Jayne M. Vanderwerker found peace on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the age of 64. She is survived by her son, Andres (Amy Ross) Justiniano; her grandchildren, Breanna, Dominick, and Andrew Justiniano; and her siblings, Lynn, Ken, and Rick. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Marianna; and her sister, Peg. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation will take place from 12 p.m. Noon until 2 p.m. at the Delafield Legion, Post 196, 333 N. Lapham Peak Rd., Delafield, Wis. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. A private burial will take place at City of Delafield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Rd., Madison, WI 53718 are appreciated.
