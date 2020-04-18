Vanderploeg, Nancy

WAUNAKEE - Nancy Vanderploeg, age 82, of Waunakee passed away peacefully Monday, April 6, 2020, following a brief illness. Nancy was born July 10, 1937, to Wayne and Anna (Adler) Bacon. She married Raymond Vanderploeg and together they owned and operated Van’s Gateway Travel. Raymond preceded her in death in 1991.
She is survived by her children, Jon (Jeannie), Chris (Jean), Anne (Roger Mayer), and Mary (John) Massa; seven grandchildren; and her sister, Rachel Aaroen. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.