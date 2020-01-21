Vanderhoef, Rev. Father Michael (Richard)

MADISON - The Rev. Father Michael (Richard) Vanderhoef, age 47, of Madison, passed away from natural causes on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Fr. Michael, “Rick”, was born on April 9, 1972, in Madison, the son of Richard and Anna Vanderhoef. Rick was a devoted husband to his wife, Patricia.
Rick graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a Bachelor of Music in Organ Performance, and later a Master of Arts Library and Information Studies. He moved to Boston to attend Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, graduating with a Master of Divinity. He was an adjunct instructor of Byzantine Music at Hellenic College/Holy Cross and cataloging librarian at the Archbishop Iakovos Library, Boston, Mass. He also taught Byzantine Chant at the Sacred Music Institute of the Antiochian Orthodox Archdiocese. Rick was ordained to the priesthood in 2008 and began serving the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Madison.
Fr. Michael served as Chaplain of the Association of Church Musicians and was a proud and enthusiastic member of the Friends of the Concert Organ board and the Historic Madison board. He was a member of the Boston Byzantine Choir and a longstanding member of the University of Wisconsin Choral Union.
You have free articles remaining.
Rick developed a deep passion for his faith and for music as a child and grew to serve these with love and grace. He loved being on the water in a kayak, gardening by moonlight, and was an avid Amateur Radio enthusiast, AB9PB. He cherished his dogs and cats. Rick was an endlessly loving, compassionate, and gentle man with a divine sense of humor.
Rick is survived by his wife; his parents; and sister, Andrea Vanderhoef of Deerfield. He was preceded in death by his sister, Melanie Vanderhoef Heinrich.
A Liturgy will be held at ASSUMPTION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 11 N. 7th St., Madison at 9 a.m., with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m., on Monday, Jan. 27, 2019. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2019, with a Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. An all-night vigil will be held at the church following the Trisagion Service. (Bashford United Methodist Church, 329 North St., has graciously offered over-flow parking for both Sunday and Monday; please use LOWER LOT ONLY).
Memorials may be made in his name to the Friends of the Concert Organ of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, or the Mississippi Valley Conservancy. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
Service information
9:00AM-11:00AM
11:00AM
3:00PM-7:00PM
7:00PM