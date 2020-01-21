Vanderhoef, Rev. Father Michael (Richard)

MADISON - The Rev. Father Michael (Richard) Vanderhoef, age 47, of Madison, passed away from natural causes on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Fr. Michael, “Rick”, was born on April 9, 1972, in Madison, the son of Richard and Anna Vanderhoef. Rick was a devoted husband to his wife, Patricia.

Rick graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with a Bachelor of Music in Organ Performance, and later a Master of Arts Library and Information Studies. He moved to Boston to attend Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, graduating with a Master of Divinity. He was an adjunct instructor of Byzantine Music at Hellenic College/Holy Cross and cataloging librarian at the Archbishop Iakovos Library, Boston, Mass. He also taught Byzantine Chant at the Sacred Music Institute of the Antiochian Orthodox Archdiocese. Rick was ordained to the priesthood in 2008 and began serving the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Madison.

Fr. Michael served as Chaplain of the Association of Church Musicians and was a proud and enthusiastic member of the Friends of the Concert Organ board and the Historic Madison board. He was a member of the Boston Byzantine Choir and a longstanding member of the University of Wisconsin Choral Union.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}