 SUN PRAIRIE - Billie Lee Vanderbloemen, age 80 of Sun Prairie, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Aug. 21, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of Harold and Violetta Nelson. She married George Vanderbloemen in November of 1970. She worked for Deforest School District for many years.

She is survived by her five children, Tracy Smith (Greg), Autumn Eisenhardt (Larry), Ken Kulow, Shawn Young (Steve), and Dan Kulow; five grandchildren, Brad Smith, Brian Smith, Andrew Eisenhardt (Lyndsey), Adam Young, Robin Golembiesky (Brian); and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Billie was the oldest of 10 kids. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her sister, Bonnie Nelson; sister-in-law, Judy Nelson; and her parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sun Prairie VFW, 349 South Walker Way, Sun Prairie, on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Vanderbloemen, Billie Lee
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.