ST. PAUL, Minn. - Roman "Romie" Vanden Heuvel, died peacefully at age 93, on Jan. 18, 2019, in St. Paul with family by his side. He was born Oct. 18, 1925, in Little Chute, Wis., but spent most of his life in Madison.
He was a proud U.S. Marine of World War II, serving on the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Okinawa through 1946. He graduated from Lawrence College, Appleton. He taught fifth grade for a few years and then worked in Product Development at Johnson Wax in Racine, and Rayovac in Madison.
He was an active member at St. Maria Goretti and St. Joseph parishes in Madison. He was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, and past grand knight in Racine. He was a Scout leader and a volunteer driver for several charities. He donated over 20 gallons of blood, giving into his 80s. Romie always enjoyed a Friday night fish fry, as well as golfing, bowling, camping, canoeing, playing the accordion, gardening, and going to the YMCA.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Marjorie (Stilp); parents, John and Gertrude; sister, Jayne; brothers, Harold, Ben, Roger, Gus and Noel; sister-in-law, Marian; and brother-in-law, Merle Vandenberg. He is survived by sons, Mark (Pearl) and Lee (Margaret); grandsons, Mike and David; dear friends, Betty Dustman and Nancy Miller; sisters-in-law, Priscilla, Carole, Nancy and Ellen.
Funeral Mass will be held on Feb. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at LUMEN CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH in St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior, and a luncheon following. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities of St. Paul.