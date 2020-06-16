Vanden Brook, William

MADISON - On June 13, 2020, Bill passed away at home following a courageous three-year battle with ALS. He was born on Jan. 10, 1953, in Wisconsin Rapids, the fourth of seven children to Crusher and Mimi. As a child, Bill loved to be outside, especially during idyllic small town summers. In 7th grade, the family moved to Madison, thus beginning years of shenanigans with neighborhood hooligans. He attended Blessed Sacrament grade school and West High School, graduating in 1972. In 1974, he married Joan (Muetz), beginning a 45-year adventure. They raised their two daughters in the house Bill grew up in, a place that was always welcome to family, friends and neighbors.
Bill loved to cook. Adept at making enough food to feed an army, he shared this love and skill around the family table, and at countless family holidays and community events. Bill's hobbies included traveling with his family, and hunting and fishing with his brothers, nephews and his long-time friends, Jay Bruner and Jamie Tourdot.
Bill, a Certified Equipment Manager, served the City of Madison for 37 years, retiring in 2017 as the Fleet Service Superintendent and Public Works Manager.
The family extends special thanks to Michelle Quinn, SLP, the Neurology Department staff at SSM Health, and the ALS Association Wisconsin Chapter staff, volunteers and the many people he got to know in the Madison Support Group.
Survivors include Bill's wife, Joan; daughters, Sara (Travis Boxrucker), Erin; and grandchildren, Will and Myra Boxrucker; his brothers, Mike (Janet), Pete (Karen), Jim (Judy), Mary (Steve), Jon (Diane), Tom (Kathy); and nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marie.
A private service will be held at Blessed Sacrament. A celebration to honor Bill's memory and life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Parish or to the Madison Walk to Defeat ALS, Team Billy V https:/donate.alsawi.org/team94258.
