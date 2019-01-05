RANDOLPH—Joan M. Vande Leest passed away Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at Randolph Health Services, in Randolph. Joan was born in Green Bay on July 31, 1931, the daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Van Lanen) Mande. Joan married Dick Vande Leest on Oct. 10, 1959, at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay. They were married 55 years. Joan graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1949.
She worked in the banking industry for several years until she became a full-time mother and homemaker. She was very involved in her children’s lives as field trip chaperone, classroom and health room helper, school treat cookie baker and most of all, attending almost every concert and sporting event they were involved in. She was known for her supply of pretzels and oranges at the cross country and track events for all the kids. She thoroughly enjoyed sitting and visiting with her kids and grandkids.
Joan was an avid Packers fan and lifelong season ticket holder, not missing a game either at the stadium or on television. She loved to tell stories of how she made a little money with her brothers by parking cars on game days when the Packers played at City Stadium. She also enjoyed working on puzzles, baking, canning, canoeing, watching cardinals on her bird feeder, volunteering at day cares rocking babies, traveling with Dick and visiting Devil’s Lake State Park.
Joan is survived by her six children, David (Cindy) of Menomonee Falls, Michael (LoAnn) of Traverse City, Mich., Patricia (Robert, Jr.) Goebel, Sara (Dale) Prosser, Jane (Scott) Sydow, all of Columbus, and Thomas (Robyn) of Waukesha. Joan is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Katelynn Vande Leest, Steven (Jenna) Vande Leest, Kelsey and Taylor Goebel, Kayla and Ryan Prosser, Adam, Jaime and Erin Sydow, Kasi (Tom) Lange; two great grandsons, Nathan Lange and Tyler Vande Leest; one sister in law, Lorraine Mande. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Dick; an infant son; her parents; and two brothers, Lloyd and twin Jerome Mande; and one sister-in-law, Marion Mande.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. The Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus, and from 10:30 a.m. to the time of service at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to a memorial fund at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Portage, or to a charity of your choice.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850