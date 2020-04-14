Vande Hei, Timothy G.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUN PRAIRIE / JANESVILLE - Timothy G. Vande Hei, age 54, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at his home in Janesville. Son of Gerald and Patricia Vande Hei of Sun Prairie, brother to Todd (Laura) Vande Hei of Elm Grove; Ann (Rob) McIntyre of Menomonee Falls, and Nick (Julie) Vande Hei of Wauwatosa, uncle to Jenny Hembree, Steven and Olivia Vande Hei, Andrew, Molly, and Abby McIntyre, Tillie, Mary and Ray Vande Hei. Tim was born May 18, 1965 in Black River Falls. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1983, the from U.W. La Crosse in 1987.

He lived in Janesville and worked most of his career for Ecolab, Taylor Company/United Technologies Corporation, now Middleby Marshall. Tim enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and going up north to the family cabin. Tim cherished his friendships, a good story, and had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Martin and Mae Vande Hei; Ray and Bena Simonar; uncles, Tom Schoultz and Grant Bourgeois; and good friend, Donny Bugar.

Tim lived a life of strong service to friends and family and was the type of brother that was quick to give a call, offer advice or a lending hand. He will be dearly missed. A private service was held. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be made to Grace Landing / St. Coletta of Wisconsin. Send to Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation Sun Prairie, Wis. 608-837-5400 www.newcomerfh.com

