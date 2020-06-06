Vance, Mary Ann

MIDDLETON - Mary Ann Vance, 73, of Middleton passed away peacefully Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Madison after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born Oct. 5, 1946, in Viroqua, to Orin H. and Dorothy J. (Otto) Vance. Mary attended school at Brush Hollow in Avalanche before moving into Viroqua in 1960 where she then graduated from Viroqua High School in 1964.
Mary continued her education at Madison Area Technical College and in 1965 started working for the University of Wisconsin. After a variety of jobs in the different University schools and departments she found her work home in 1985 in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. She touched many lives managing the different aspects of the Farm and Industry Short Course program until her retirement in December of 2012.
Since her retirement she has spent her time volunteering as a member of the Madison West Lions Club where she organized many vision screenings for the Madison Area Youth, prepared meals for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House and collected eye glasses in addition to other functions. She volunteered her way up through the ranks of the Lions Club, holding the positions of Secretary, First Vice President, to this year being President. She was also bestowed this year with the highest honor, the Melvin Jones Fellowship Honor for outstanding community services.
When Mary wasn't volunteering, she enjoyed her time traveling, fishing and spending time with friends and family, especially visiting her nieces and their families that love her dearly and will deeply miss her.
Mary is survived by her brother James (Lonnie) Vance of Onalaska and her sister Susan (James) Schneider of New Holstein; five nieces, Sarah (James) Kurn, Gretchen (Todd) Weeks, Michelle (Russell) Thiel, Kara (Gary) Freund and Nicolette (Heath) Bohn; eight great-nieces and nephews, Jake and Tony Kurn, Zachary and Jacob Thiel, Megan and Jaclyn Freund, Keegan and Kipton Bohn. She is also survived by numerous cousins and many, many friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary's family would like to thank the caregivers at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg and especially would like to thank Mary's Angel on Earth, Susan Gisler. For her friendship and the selflessness displayed in the many hours she spent sitting with our Aunt when we could not and being there whenever anything was needed, we are eternally grateful.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary's name to any of the following: Madison West Lions Club, Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, or the Ronald McDonald House of Madison.
