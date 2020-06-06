Vance, Mary Ann

When Mary wasn't volunteering, she enjoyed her time traveling, fishing and spending time with friends and family, especially visiting her nieces and their families that love her dearly and will deeply miss her.

Mary is survived by her brother James (Lonnie) Vance of Onalaska and her sister Susan (James) Schneider of New Holstein; five nieces, Sarah (James) Kurn, Gretchen (Todd) Weeks, Michelle (Russell) Thiel, Kara (Gary) Freund and Nicolette (Heath) Bohn; eight great-nieces and nephews, Jake and Tony Kurn, Zachary and Jacob Thiel, Megan and Jaclyn Freund, Keegan and Kipton Bohn. She is also survived by numerous cousins and many, many friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

Mary's family would like to thank the caregivers at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg and especially would like to thank Mary's Angel on Earth, Susan Gisler. For her friendship and the selflessness displayed in the many hours she spent sitting with our Aunt when we could not and being there whenever anything was needed, we are eternally grateful.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mary's name to any of the following: Madison West Lions Club, Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, or the Ronald McDonald House of Madison.

