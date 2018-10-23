MADISON—Edward W. Van Woelderen, age 85, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital, from complications of pneumonia and pulmonary fibrosis. Ed, the son of Frans and Cornelia Van Woelderen, was born a Dutch citizen on Nov. 3, 1932, in Mojokerto (on the island of Java) in the former Dutch East Indies (now Indonesia). In 1950, Ed and his family immigrated to the Netherlands aboard the MS Johan van Oldenbarnevelt, where he met his future wife, Edmy (nickname Meis). Shortly after arriving in Holland, Ed joined the Royal Netherlands Air Force, graduating 1st in Class with Special Commendation and serving for several years. Following his parents, Ed along with his wife Meis and their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Linda, immigrated to the U.S. in 1958 aboard the SS Groote Beer. They settled in Madison, under the sponsorship of St. Mary’s Hospital. Ed was employed at St. Mary’s for over 40 years until his retirement in 1998, working the majority of the time as a maintenance supervisor.
Gifted with both an analytical and creative approach to life, Ed had numerous interests and hobbies, including photography, watching the Badgers, Packers and MSNBC, and making an annual trip to the EAA AirVenture OshKosh gathering to tour the warplanes. He was also an avid and thorough reader of both the newspaper and non-fiction books, with an emphasis on history (especially The American Civil War), politics, and true crime stories. He became a volunteer editor/writer of The Old Friends newsletter for St. Mary’s retirees for many years during his retirement. Researching and writing for the newsletter became his passion, and he especially enjoyed adding a humorous anecdote or two. He also took the “job” seriously, knowing that the newsletter was an important means of keeping “the gang” close and in touch over the years.
Most notably, Ed was a life-long music lover, a skilled jive dancer in early adulthood, and an outstanding and talented, fingerstyle guitarist. He obtained his first guitar at a young age when he traded a fish he caught in exchange for a friend’s guitar. From that point on, it was rare to find Ed without a guitar in his hand and a melody in his heart. In addition, Ed was a true craftsman in every sense of the word. He was always willing to help his family with car and home repairs using his vast assortment of tools and equipment. An inventor at heart, if a tool he needed didn’t exist, he made it himself! He especially loved working on his Audi.
Ed is survived by his wife, Meis; their children, Linda (Earl) Meier, Raymond F.J. Van Woelderen, Wendy (Chris) Heimerl, Cheryl (Jon) Lutz, Crystal Van Woelderen and “adopted” son, Zachary Kniess; sisters, Francisca Chatelin and Henriette (Norman) Hawkins; brothers, Henry (Patricia) and Richard (Bernadette); grandchildren, Heidi (Chris), Jeremy, Benjamin, Sara, Corinne, Zakary (Claudia), Marlon (Willow), Emaleah (James), Christopher and Casey; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Sarah, Johnny, Olivia and Grace; many nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous friends, former co-workers, fellow-retirees from St. Mary’s, and family pets. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Sonja.
A private family burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, followed by a drop-in celebration of Ed’s life for family and friends at THE PARAGON PLACE AT BEAR CLAW WAY APARTMENT CLUBHOUSE, 9603 Paragon St., Middleton, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Parking on Wilrich St. is recommended.
To honor Ed’s memory, and in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to The Ocean Cleanup (www.theoceancleanup.com/support/), an environmental cause that Ed cared deeply about, and remember to get out and vote on Nov. 6th! Also, please share your memories of Ed at www.gundersonfh.com.
“Ed/Dad/Grandpa/Papa, you always looked out for us, you were always ready to help us when we needed you, you were always the first to offer to pick us up or drop us off at the airport, always eager to share some new found knowledge, or to enthusiastically seek answers and dig deeper into questions, always ready for a road trip (!), and you were always modest in spite of being an exceptional man, and we will always miss you!”
