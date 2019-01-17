BELOIT / MADISON - Michael "Mike" Van Vleck died Jan. 15, 2019, of metastatic renal cancer, and also had mantle cell lymphoma. He had a 26 years history with renal cancer with recurrence 10 years ago. He was born Jan. 5,1935, to Frances V. Klaeger and Hite Hillerich in Rockford, Ill. In 1942, after his mother's remarriage, Harmon O. Van Vleck adopted him. He attended Beloit schools, graduating from Beloit Memorial High School in 1952.
He then worked for Fairbanks and Morse, wandered the country, and served from August 1954 to June 1956 in the U.S. Army, spending 16 months in Germany. Thanks to the Korean GI Bill he enrolled in UW-Madison in 1956, earning a BS in 1962; a MS in 1967; and a PhD in European History in 1990. He was privileged to study under Professors Robert Koehl, deceased, and Kemal Karpat. He also earned an Associate Degree in Arabic from the American University in Cairo in 1970 as part of a two year stay in Egypt, and another in Computer Science from Madison Area Technical College in 1983.
While working at Social Security in Chicago, Mike met fellow worker Jan Reifert in 1962, and even though Jan was an Ohio State alumnus, they married Aug. 30, 1963, and moved to Madison in 1964.
In 1985, Mike began working in the computer field, spending 16 years with Wisconsin DOT in Database Support. In 2002, he retired from DOT and split his years between Madison and Florida until this last year.
Mike enjoyed Brahms and Beethoven, billiards and playing ball. Growing up he played in American Legion Ball in Beloit, fast pitch in Madison and eventually slow pitch softball in a non-senior league until he was 81 and his cataracts were disabling. He appreciated the kids letting him play. He played a mean game of 3-cushion billiards to his passing, appreciating those opponents who let him complain without whacking him. Mike also enjoyed playing bridge. He was fortunate to play with a very able partner, Brian Carlson for 20 years whose expertise allowed Mike to earn better than life master status.
Mike believed that all people should be treated as equals and that equality should be protected by law. He believed in a graduated income tax, with the rich picking up far more of the cost of running government than they now do. He regrets he won't be here to help vote Trump out of office.
Mike is survived by his wife, Jan; brothers, Howard Hillerich of Portland, Ore., and Steve Van Vleck; sister-in-law, Betty Van Vleck of Rockford, Ill., and her children Deborah, Robert Jr, Matthew, and Kristin; nephew, Lanny Hillerich (Margarita); and niece, Lee Hillerich of Salem, Ore.; and nieces, Julie Moreno and Tracey Huerta in Nevada. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Bill (Willis) Hillerich, David Hillerich, and Robert Van Vleck; and nephews, Craig and Cameron Hillerich; as well as five beloved cats.
Mike has requested no funeral service and asked that he be cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at CAPITAL BREWERY in Middleton, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., in the GRAIN ROOM.
Mike thanks the UW Carbone Cancer Center and Interventional Radiology for his treatments over the years. He also thanks his friends Susan, Mick, Pat and Jim for keeping up his spirits these last eight months.
Donations may be made to the Carbone Cancer Center, Doctors without Borders, or your local Boys and Girls Club. NOTE: Mike wrote much of his obituary.