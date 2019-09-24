CARMEL, IND. - Of Carmel, Indiana, passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2019, at Greenhouse Cottages Hospice. Jean was born in Pennsauken, N.J. in 1926, the daughter of John Baker and Vera (Stewart) Baker. While still in high school, Jean began modeling for various Philadelphia department stores. Jean attended Drexel Institute of Technology in Philadelphia, where she became a member of Delta Zeta sorority. She was a member of Phi Kappa Phi honorary fraternity and Omnicron Nu Home Economics fraternity. She graduated in 1947 with Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics.
Upon graduation, she joined the faculty of Green Mountain Junior College in Poultney, Vt., where she was the head of the Fashion Merchandising department and was responsible for teaching home economics and retailing. She married William S. Van Scoik, also of Poultney, Vermont, in June of 1948. Jean and Bill shared a very happy marriage for 62 years until Bill’s death. They moved to Indiana in the early 1950’s, eventually settling in Fort Wayne where they lived until 1969. During this time Jean was busy as a mother, homemaker, and in politics as an active member of the Republican Party. During her residence in Fort Wayne, she was encouraged to participate in the Mrs. America pageant, and as a result won the title of Mrs. Indiana in 1965.
While Jean lived in Fort Wayne, she taught courses at IUPUI. In 1969, the family moved to Madison, Wisconsin. Jean enrolled in the University of Wisconsin-Madison, eventually earning two Master of Science degrees; one in Journalism and the other in Home Economics in 1973. Shortly thereafter Jean accepted a position at Madison Area Technical College (MATC) to teach Interior Design. She also started her own Interior Design business and designed the interiors of many high-end private homes as well as for a number of properties for Monson Construction Company of Madison. She remained active in interior design until the 1990’s.
In 2006, Jean and Bill moved to Carmel, Indiana where they were members of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church. Bill passed away in 2010. Jean was preceded in death by two brothers, William and John Baker, and one sister, Renee (Baker) Smith.
She is survived by two sons, Peter F. Van Scoik of Winter Haven, Florida, and Kurt G. Van Scoik of Carmel Indiana; she is survived by two granddaughters, on Peter’s side, Laura Vineiratos of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Amy Van Scoik of Hawthorne, Fla.; and by three great-grandchildren, Ian Vineiratos, and Jade and Coral Bitter. Jean is survived by three grandsons on Kurt’s side, Matthew J. Van Scoik of Augusta, Georgia, Eric W. Van Scoik of Charleston, S.C., and Austin M. Van Scoik of Carmel, Ind. A private burial service will be held at the Van Scoik family plot at Poultney, Vermont cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Wheeler Mission, 205 East New York Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46204, or Wheelermission.org.
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Van Scoik as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.