Van Rooy, Nancy A. (Blajeski)

THE VILLAGES, FLA. - Nancy A. (Blajeski) Van Rooy, 76, died on March 8, 2020, in The Villages, Fla., where she retired in 2003 from Madison Wis. She was born on Feb.11, 1944 in Green Bay, Wis., the daughter of Leland & Florence (Lamal) Blajeski. In 1966, she married Paul Van Rooy and moved to Madison where she raised her family. She worked for the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs for 30 years, retiring in 2002. In 1998 she married Harold Baumann. Nancy was a talented seamstress, and loved to square dance and play cards, especially Polish Poker and Dealer's Choice. She was a Leader at TOPS for 13 years. She volunteered as an usher at Sharon L Morse Performing Arts Center and the Savannah Center. Nancy was a member of the Wisconsin Club and loved the Green Bay Packers. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church of Wildwood, Fla. Nancy was kind and generous, always putting the needs of others before herself. She was a loving mother to her two daughters, and Nana to her grandchildren, who adored her and have many happy memories baking Christmas cookies together during her annual holiday visits to Indiana. She was a wonderful, loving, supportive wife to her husband, Hal, of nearly 22 years.