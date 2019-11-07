MT. HOREB - Julie Elise Van Puffelen of Mt Horeb, Wis. died on Oct. 10 at age 52 while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Julie was born in Duluth, Minn. on Sept. 11, 1967 to Dr. Paul S and Dodie (Dorothy) Van Puffelen, and grew up there, graduating from Duluth East High School in 1985. She then earned a Bachelor of Arts in Piano Performance at UW-Madison and a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing from Edgewood College in Madison.
Julie was very proficient in the work place where her career consisted primarily of working in several capacites at Epic Systems in Verona, Wis. from 2003-2016. Over that time Julie accumulated several certificates, awards, and honors. At the time of her passing, she was working independently as a consultant, continuing her work with Epic customers.
Julie married Doug Welch of Madison in 1999, and their family was completed with the birth of their son Henry Welch in 2000. Julie’s fiercest passion was Henry; her other interests included music of many varieties, visual arts, gardening, and enjoying the outdoors, especially the beach at Sanibel Island, Fla. She will be remembered especially for her zest for life reflected in her exuberant personality, a wicked sense of humor (of which she herself was frequently the focus), and her easy way of making friends wherever she found herself.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents; in addition to Doug and Henry, she is survived by her brother, Paul (Jasmine) of Miami and their two children, Daniel and Alex; her brother, David (Darby) of St Paul and their children, Dylan and Devyn; as well as her sister-in-law, Jamie Schmitz; her brothers-in-law, Dave Welch and Mike Welch and their families; several cousins; and an incredible array of friends.
A memorial service will be held in spring 2020.
Gifts in Julie’s memory can be directed to The Julie Van Puffelen Trust - FBO/Henry Welch. 1521 Alton Rd.
#309. Miami Beach, Fla. 33139