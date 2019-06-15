MOUNT HOREB/KAUKAUNA—Audrey Louise Van Heeswyk, age 88, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Audrey is survived by her son, Steven Edward Van Heeswyk, and his fiancé, Donna King; daughter, Janet Cardin; grandchildren, Katrina Cardin, and Toby and Rozelle McDonald; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Chase Doebert; brother, Don Roehrborn; and numerous friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Emma; husband of 57 years, Robert; son, Mark Van Heeswyk; brothers, Milford and Gary Roehrborn; sister, Virginia (Roehrborn) Sager; and in-laws, Elizabeth (Smaxwill) and Martin Van Heeswyk.
A celebration of life will be held at IMMANUEL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 510 Sullivan Ave., Kaukauna, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A heartfelt thank you to Katrina Cardin who opened her house to Audrey and served as her main caretaker for the last several years. Much appreciation and thanks to Amy Schurhammer and Debbie Laux for their companionship and compassionate care for Mom in her last years. The family also wants to thank Danielle, Stephanie RN, music therapist, Stephanie and Sister Nicole at Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care. Thank you to the Mount Horeb Senior Center for the many services they provided for Mom and to Rev. Mark Yurs at Salem United Church of Christ, Verona, for his spiritual support over the past few years. Mom appreciated and loved all of you.
Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077