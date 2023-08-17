Val was a retired teacher with the HWDSB and had many rewarding years as a teacher at Queen Mary primary school. She was an active member at Erskine Presbyterian Church involved with the Women's Missionary Society, Mildred Gehman and other outreach efforts. Val grew up in Mauston Wisconsin on the family farm with her mother Helen and started her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse just outside of town. She still visited the area each year with her family to visit with old friends and former students who she remained close with. After moving to Hamilton, she began teaching with the HWDSB and met and married George, a firefighter with the Hamilton Fire Department. She was so happy to be able to be so involved with her grandchildren. Valerie is greatly missed by her family and many friends.