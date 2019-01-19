MADISON - Vincent Ronald Valenza, age 62, passed away on Jan. 15, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, after courageously battling cancer for over a year. Ronnie was born to Vincent Valenza and Rae Jeannine Nusbaum (West) on April 3, 1956, in Madison. He was a 1974 graduate of West High School. He went on to receive computer science degrees at Madison Area Technical College and the University of Nevada. He served as a computer engineer for Sierra Nevada Power for over 20 years.
During his time in Nevada, Ronnie became a skilled horseman, owning horse property in Lemon Valley. It was during this time that he met one of the great horses of the west, "Old" Charlie. Ronnie and Charlie were partners for many years. Ronnie loved the outdoors and enjoyed riding Charlie with his numerous friends through the high desert hills, camping and exploring the ancient caves where the Indians had left their mark. They ran many cross-country marathons together and have a collection of buckles to show for it. Ronnie also rode Charlie on numerous cowboy poker runs.
Ronnie moved back to Madison in 2006, and opened his own business as a consultant working on both local and national projects. He was a lifelong student of the guitar and, oh, he did love to play. Before he passed, he was very happy to be able to find homes for his collection of guitars with many of his Madison friends who consist of some of the finest musicians in the area. You'll no doubt see one of Ronnie's guitars gracing a nearby stage.
Ronnie will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends. He is survived by his mother, Jeannine Nusbaum; brothers, Steve, David, and Mike; nieces, Briana Webb and her children Ava and Hudson; Chandra (Jake) Baldwin and their son Oliver; Alyssa Valenza, and Samantha Valenza. He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent.
The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace for the incredible support and care they gave to Ronnie and the family over this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, on Feb. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.
Cowboy Up!