COLUMBUS / MADISON—James M. “Jim” Vale, age 78, died on Wednesday, Jan, 2, 2019, at Home Again in Columbus. Jim lived his life to the fullest, with a love for entertaining friends and family, and making the best old fashioned cocktail. Jim was born on Feb. 18, 1940, in Madison, to Celius “CJ” and Eva Vale. He grew up on a farm in Cottage Grove with his sisters Sue and Sally, attended Hope Lutheran Church, and graduated from Madison East High School in 1959. He was in the U.S. Air Force National Guard and worked at Truax Airfield as a mechanic. Jim met his wife, Judy, at the Edwards Park Dance Hall and they were married on July 3, 1965.
In 1966, Jim joined American Family Insurance and was an agent in Columbus for 38 years until his retirement. Jim will be remembered as a caring and respected businessman to the many clients he served. He was active in the Columbus community and was one of the early founding members of the Columbus Jaycees. He belonged to the Columbus United Methodist Church and the Masonic Lodge (F&AM 75) where he served as master in the 80s.
Jim was married to Judy for 53 years, and together with her provided endless encouragement, advice, and wisdom to their three kids Jennifer, Joe, and Jason. Jim enjoyed traveling with family and friends, fishing and deer hunting, and telling his grandkids to ‘shape up.’
He loved summers at their Northwoods cabin, pontoon boat rides, and blueberry pancakes. His other great passion was the University of Wisconsin Badgers as a 40+ year football season ticket holder, an attendee of three Rose Bowls, and as family lead of road trips following the marching band.
Jim is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Jennifer and her husband, Nathan Hansen, Joe (Missy), and Jason (Kristen); grandchildren, Jack, James, Stella, Jude, and Parker; sisters, Susan (Evan) Steiner and Sally Smith; other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan, 7, 2019, at the COLUMBUS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in Columbus. The Rev. Kimberly Brumm will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Sunday, Jan, 6, 2019, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION in Columbus, and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Columbus United Methodist Church or the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus (920) 623-5850