Vale, Harold M.

After 16 years of teaching he became the Manager of the Lake Summerset Association and then wrapped up his career as an agriculture real estate agent in Southern Wisconsin. He was deeply honored to be recognized as Durand's Citizen of the Year in 1978, saying in a related interview, "Marrying Cress was the best decision I ever made; she's definitely the better half." He and Cress moved to their farm near Albany in 1979 and then to Monroe in 2012. Harry took great joy in sharing in the lives of his children and grandchildren. He loved teaching the grandchildren to fish and mow the lawn, but really excelled in teaching them to drive in an old truck in a corn field, well before their parents had approved.